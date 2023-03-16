Man wrongfully convicted of 1989 Gold Coast murder to be freed Thursday

A man wrongfully sent to prison three decades ago will walk out of Statesville Correctional Center a free man after being exonerated for a murder.

Lee Harris, 67, has been locked up for more than 33 years, but is expected to be released Thursday afternoon thanks to his former cellmate.

Harris says he was wrongfully convicted of the 1989 murder of a young woman in the Gold Coast.

Now, the state agrees.

He says he was forced into confession and was sentenced to 90 years, with no physical evidence connecting him to the case.

In 2000 and 2001, he spent some time with a man convicted of burglary. That man has since got out and hired an attorney to help Harris get out of jail.

"He told me that he was innocent of first degree murder," said Robert Chattler, Harris’ former cellmate. "I made a promise to him, I said that I would help look into his case when I got out and if I find that what he told me was true I would help him."

Chattler says Harris asked him for one thing when he comes to pick up him - a cell phone.

Harris is supposed to be let out of Statesville on Thursday.