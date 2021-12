Charitable donations may be down across the country, but Chicagoans still know how to get into the spirit of the season.

On Wednesday, Manny's Deli teamed up with Saint Sabina Church to give out 1,000 packages of food.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

Each package contained enough corned beef, mustard, rye bread and soda to feed four people.

Advertisement

The giveaway was first come, first served, and had a drive-up and walk-up line.