A body was found inside a garbage container Saturday morning in South Shore on the South Side.

The male, thought to be in his 40s, was found in the 7200 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, by streets and sanitation workers and pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago police said.

An autopsy was expected to be conducted by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Detectives are canvasing the area and conducting a death investigation.

