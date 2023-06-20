Manteno High School principal resigns after arrest at Kankakee River State Park

The principal of Manteno High School has resigned from his job after his arrest in Bourbonnais at Kankakee River State Park.

Rodger Schnitzler was arrested last week at the park for disorderly conduct and aggravated assault. Conservation police say they were investigating reports of lewd behavior.

A representative of the school district confirmed Schnitzler's resignation. He was released by police after the arrest.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources released the following statement:

"On Thursday, June 15, Illinois Conservation Police conducted an undercover detail at Kankakee River State Park in response to ongoing reports of people engaging in lewd activities on park grounds. During the detail, an individual identified as Rodger R. Schnitzler, 55, of Manteno was arrested for disorderly conduct and aggravated assault. He was released from police custody at the park. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."