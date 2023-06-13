Expand / Collapse search

Mark Wahlberg bartends in Chicago to promote Flecha Azul Tequila

By FOX 32 News
Mark Wahlberg bartends at The Bellevue in Chicago

Mark Wahlberg was in Chicago promoting his new tequila brand!

CHICAGO - Mark Wahlberg, the actor formerly known as Marky Mark, took on a new role Tuesday night as he bartended in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood.

Drawing a crowd at The Bellevue, Wahlberg was there to promote his tequila brand, Flecha Azul, and toast patrons at the bar.

Earlier this year, the tequila brand announced its global expansion, starting with co-founder Aron Marquez's home country, Mexico.

Wahlberg's appearance in Chicago further highlights the brand's growing popularity and reach.