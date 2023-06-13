Mark Wahlberg bartends in Chicago to promote Flecha Azul Tequila

Mark Wahlberg, the actor formerly known as Marky Mark, took on a new role Tuesday night as he bartended in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood.

Drawing a crowd at The Bellevue, Wahlberg was there to promote his tequila brand, Flecha Azul, and toast patrons at the bar.

Earlier this year, the tequila brand announced its global expansion, starting with co-founder Aron Marquez's home country, Mexico.

Wahlberg's appearance in Chicago further highlights the brand's growing popularity and reach.