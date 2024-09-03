3 injured after high-speed crash on Chicago's SW Side

The Brief A speeding car crashed into parked vehicles in Marquette Park, injuring three people, including a 16-year-old girl. The driver will face citations.



Three people were injured, one critically, after crashing into several parked cars Monday night in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood.

The car was speeding while crossing train tracks around 9 p.m. when the driver lost control and crashed into parked vehicles in the 2400 block of West Columbus Avenue, according to police.

The driver, a 40-year-old man, suffered cuts to the head and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition. One of his passengers, a 16-year-old girl, was taken to the same hospital where she was listed in critical condition with cuts to the head and neck.

His second passenger broke her pelvis and was cut on the leg in the crash. She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Police said the driver would be issued citations.