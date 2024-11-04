'The Marriage of Figaro' returns to Lyric Opera of Chicago

A slew of stagehands and crew at the Lyric Opera are busy preparing for the opening Saturday of The Marriage of Figaro.

Filled with love, lust and infidelity in the 18th century, some call it the original Bridgerton.

Director Barbara Gaines gave Fox 32's Roseanne Tellez a tour of the set.

"An entire act of Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro takes place on this bed, in this bed, under this bed, and by many people. It’s a party basically, with some amazing singing," Gaines said.

Gaines said the familiar themes of this opera still resonate centuries later.

"It’s all about love and being fickle, and being jealous, and being in and out of love," said Gaines.

"It’s just the most familiar parts of our lives and Mozart happened to put all of this to some amazingly happy, joyous music."

As for the comparisons Bridgerton, Gaines said The Marriage of Figaro is a bit more family friendly.

The Marriage of Figaro opens at the Lyric Opera on Saturday and runs through Nov. 30.