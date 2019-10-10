Masked person robs 2 in Englewood: police

A masked person robbed two people recently in Englewood on the South Side.

In each incident, the suspect, a male in his late teens, approached victims as they were walking and demanded their property, Chicago police said in a community alert. In the first incident, the suspect flashed a handgun, and in the second, he positioned his hands in a manner that made the victim believe he was armed.

These robberies happened about 6 p.m. Sept. 20 in the 6500 block of South Aberdeen Street and about 10 a.m. Oct. 1 in the 1000 block of West 69th Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.