Boy killed, 4 others wounded in Chicago mass shooting that prompted police to return fire

A 14-year-old boy was killed and four others were wounded in a mass shooting that also sent three police officers to the hospital Thursday night in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

Around 8:21 p.m., a group of people started shooting at another group in the 4200 block of South Wells Street, police said.

Officers arrived and saw several people shot on the ground and a male armed with a handgun. The gunman shot in the direction of police and an officer returned fire, according to CPD.

The gunman tried to run away but was taken into custody a short time later, police said. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg but it was unclear how he was shot.

Officers rendered aid to victims of the shooting and five people, four of whom were teens, were sent to local hospitals.

A 14-year-old boy who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Two men, 18 and 19, who were also shot were listed in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The younger man was shot in the back, and the other suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and leg, according to police.

A 16-year-old boy was struck in the leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition. A 21-year-old woman was shot in the hand and transported to Insight Hospital in unknown condition.

Three police officers and two civilians were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, Chicago fire officials said.

Police were overlooking a large crime scene, where two handguns were recovered. Yellow tape blocked off Wells Street from 43rd to Root Street.

The owner of a liquor store nearby said his surveillance cameras captured people running after shots were fired, and police converging on the area. The owner said shootings do happen somewhat often in the area, "but it’s actually been pretty good lately."

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the police-involved shooting. Officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days, per department policy.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.