Mass shooting in Washington Park leaves 5 wounded

Five people were wounded in a mass shooting early Saturday in Washington Park on the South Side.

Just after midnight, police responded to a call of shots fired and found several people were shot in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

A 40-year-old woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A man, 32, was also shot multiple times and was transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 38-year-old man was shot several times in the neck and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

A third man, 31, was struck in the leg and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

A fourth man, 32, was shot in the mouth and was also taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was in good condition.

No other details were immediately available. Area One detectives are investigating.

The shooting happened roughly six hours after another mass shooting in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, where one man was killed and four others were wounded.