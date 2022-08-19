Chicago mass shooting: 5 shot, 1 fatally in drive-by in East Garfield Park

Five people were wounded by gunfire in a mass shooting on Chicago's West Side Friday night.

Around 6 p.m., police say the male victims were standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street when an occupant inside a passing vehicle fired shots.

A 31-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the left arm and abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the lower leg and also taken to Stroger in good condition.

A 33-year-old man was struck in the back, buttocks, legs and left forearm and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died, police said.

Another 33-year-old man was shot in the inner left thigh and taken to Stroger in good condition.

A 56-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder and left buttocks and taken to Stroger in good condition.

No suspects were reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

The FBI defines a mass shooting as three victims being wounded by gunfire.