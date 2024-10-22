Suspect arrested after stabbing man in Rogers Park

A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed during a fight in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood Monday night.

Chicago police said the victim got into an argument with a 55-year-old man around 10:52 p.m. in the 7600 block of North Bosworth Avenue.

The fight escalated, and the older man stabbed the victim in the abdomen with a knife.

The victim retaliated by punching the offender in the mouth, causing a cut to the lip. Responding officers arrested the offender at the scene.

Both men were taken to St. Francis Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department. The victim is listed in critical condition, while the offender was treated for minor injuries and is in stable condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.