Massive church fire in East Side neighborhood prompts evacuation of nearby homes

article

Firefighters battled a massive blaze at a church on the Far South Side Saturday morning.

Crews were called to Advocate United Church located at 10251 South Avenue L at about 4 a.m.

All occupants made it out of the building and no injuries have been reported at this time.

The chapel's steeple collapsed as firefighters worked on the blaze.

Homes near the church have been evacuated as a precaution. CTA warming buses were on the scene for neighbors that were evacuated.

Chicago Fire says the fire appeared to be primarily in the roof area.

Firefighters have been using a defensive approach since about 5 a.m. The church was 3 and a half stories.

This is a developing stor. Check back for updates.