Massive effort in Illinois to increase number of women working in trades

Efforts to increase the number of women who work on infrastructure projects are stepping up.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su announced a federal grant that supports Illinois women in trades.

The $1.35 million is earmarked for women-led efforts to train women for careers in building infrastructure and to encourage women to enter construction careers.

"Every dollar of this grant is going into lifting up women in trades and making sure that the opportunities are there for them to participate in every bit of what is a massive infrastructure plan for the state of Illinois, not to mention the city of Chicago," said Pritzker.

Labor Secretary Su said this grant and others like it help all of America participate in building the economy from the bottom up and the middle out.