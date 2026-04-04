Massive fire erupts at pallet company in Maywood

The Brief A large fire broke out Saturday afternoon at a pallet company building in Maywood, prompting a multi-department response. The building, which stored crates and rubber, drew assistance from several nearby communities as crews worked to contain the blaze. The cause of the fire and whether there were any injuries remain unknown.



A large fire blazed at a pallet company building in Maywood on Saturday, according to village officials.

According to the Maywood Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, officers assisted multiple fire departments with traffic control as they fought a fire at a pallet company building in the 1300 block of South 1st Avenue around 3:00 p.m.

Mayor Nathaniel George Booker said crates and rubber are stored in the building. He also said that Bellwood, Broadview, Northlake, Melrose Park, Franklin Park, and other surrounding communities assisted in putting out the fire.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ fire in the 1300 block of South First Avenue in Maywood (Village of Maywood)

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the fire started. It's unclear if anyone was injured.