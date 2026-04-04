Massive fire erupts at pallet company in Maywood
MAYWOOD, Ill. - A large fire blazed at a pallet company building in Maywood on Saturday, according to village officials.
According to the Maywood Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, officers assisted multiple fire departments with traffic control as they fought a fire at a pallet company building in the 1300 block of South 1st Avenue around 3:00 p.m.
Mayor Nathaniel George Booker said crates and rubber are stored in the building. He also said that Bellwood, Broadview, Northlake, Melrose Park, Franklin Park, and other surrounding communities assisted in putting out the fire.
fire in the 1300 block of South First Avenue in Maywood (Village of Maywood)
What we don't know:
It's unclear how the fire started. It's unclear if anyone was injured.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Village of Maywood.