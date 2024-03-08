Matisyahu cancels Chicago concert amid pro-Palestinian protest threats

An American Jewish singer has canceled his Friday night concert in Chicago in response to the threat of pro-Palestinian protests.

The show, originally scheduled for the House of Blues, was called off by Matisyahu, who tweeted the news to his fans.

In recent weeks, Matisyahu also had concerts canceled in Tucson, Arizona, and Santa Fe, New Mexico. Both venues for those shows cited staffing shortages and safety concerns after being targeted by protesters.

Matisyahu released a statement regarding the concert cancelation, saying in part: "While my fans and I are deeply hurt by this, please know we will not cower to these bullies and the pressure they exert. The ramifications of such tactics go beyond me and the Jewish people. These individuals and the organizations that break under their pressure threaten the bedrock of artistic expression, intellectual honesty, and empathy between people with different views and concerns."

Nazek Sankari, co-chair of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, responded, saying in part: "Chicago has made it clear that it stands with Palestine, and that supporters of the #GazaGenocide are not welcome here. Matisyahu is a clear apologist for Israel and its crimes against humanity, so he is a legitimate political target and we are celebrating this victory tonight."

Meanwhile, a 24-hour ceasefire vigil held in Chicago ended with dozens of arrests on Friday. The protest, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, concluded during the morning commute.

Chicago police say 33 individuals were ticketed after blocking traffic near Federal Plaza.