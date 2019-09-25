Mattel introduces new gender-neutral dolls: Kids 'don't want their toys dictated by gender norms'

article

Toymaker Mattel is rolling out a new line of gender-neutral dolls claiming research shows that kids "don't want their toys dictated by gender norms."

According to a press release, kids will be able to customize their dolls with long or short hair, wearing a skirt, pants or both.

"Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels," said Kim Culmone, Senior Vice President of Mattel Fashion Doll Design. "Through research, we heard that kids don't want their toys dictated by gender norms."

Six different doll kits will be available for the Creatable World doll line in a variety of skin tones.

"Each kit includes one doll, two hairstyle options and endless styling possibilities."

The kits will retail at $30 and will be available for purchase through Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

"This line allows all kids to express themselves freely which is why it resonates so strongly with them," Culmone said. "We're hopeful Creatable World will encourage people to think more broadly about how all kids can benefit from doll play."