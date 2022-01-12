Matteson hotel shut down due to code violations

Dozens of people were told Wednesday they have to leave a hotel in south suburban Matteson.

The Matteson Fire Department released a statement Wednesday that said the Travelodge by Wyndham was deemed unsafe for occupancy, citing a lengthy report that detailed safety violations spanning 10 months.

Hotel guests notified the Matteson Police Department last February about issues, which included alarm and sprinkler systems that did not work, according to the statement.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Fire officials performed a full inspection of the property and found more than 20 rooms that did not have functioning smoke detectors, the statement said.

"Numerous other violations were noticed by Fire Department Officials," the statement said.

The police department said it is working with nearby hotels to find alternative lodging for patrons of the hotel.

Advertisement

If the hotel is able to pass a full inspection later Wednesday, it will be allowed to remain open.