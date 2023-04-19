Maurice Davidson: Man reported missing from Chicago's Austin neighborhood

A 63-year-old man was reported missing from Chicago's Austin neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police say Maurice Davidson was last seen near 645 South Central Avenue. He was last heard from on Monday.

Davidson is 6-foot-1 and 180 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair with a medium complexion.

He was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, gray hooded bomber jacket and light blue jeans.

Maurice Davidson (CPD)

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of this individual, they can contact Chicago police SVU detectives at 312-747-8380 or 9111.