Mayor Brandon Johnson's top cop pick to face public questions in community meeting

The nominee for the position of Chicago's next police superintendent, Larry Snelling, is scheduled to engage with the public Thursday evening.

Snelling will attend a meeting organized by the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability. He was nominated for the role of top cop by Mayor Brandon Johnson last month.

This event is one of four such forums anticipated to take place before the full Chicago City Council conducts the official vote on Snelling's appointment.

The forum is slated to commence at 6 p.m. and will be hosted at the National Museum of Mexican Art.