Mayor Johnson's Transition Report for Chicago's future unveiled

Mayor Brandon Johnson enlisted the input of nearly 400 people to chart the future of Chicago.

The Transition Report delivered Thursday reflects the diversity of the city.

Nearly all the people who helped draw up the plan were on stage with the mayor at Greater Harvest Missionary Baptist Church. They participated in a dozen committees, making recommendations on education, housing, transportation, equity and public safety.

"This blueprint represents a platform that I ran on, but it's also a representation of how we will govern. It represents democracy, where everyone literally has a seat at the table, no matter your community," Johnson said.

Committee chairs said that no neighborhood will feel neglected, that long marginalized communities will have an equal voice in government. The announcement had the feel of a pep rally. Mayor Johnson said the report reflects the policies he campaigned on.

The Mayor included people who did not originally support his election to office. He says that represents the spirit of collaboration moving Chicago forward.