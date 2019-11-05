Mayor searches for new CPD superintendent with Eddie Johnson expected to retire: sources

The writing is on the wall for Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson. He is expected to announce this week that he's retiring, sources say.

On Wednesday night, we spoke with former Police Superintendent Gary McCarthy who had good things to say about Supt. Johnson and said his replacement is all just rumors at this point.

“I’ve seen a lot of speculation about different names, some are wildly off base,” said McCarthy.

Sources tell FOX 32 Mayor Lori Lightfoot is actively searching for Superintendent Eddie Johnson’s replacement.

This while the city’s inspector general continues to investigate last month’s incident where Johnson was found asleep behind the wheel of his car. He later told the mayor he had had some drinks.

Johnson's predecessor, McCarthy, says the next superintendent needs to be a leader and know Chicago politics.

“Within two weeks, I was getting phone calls from alderman who wanted to select their district commanders and I had to tell them that I was going to pick them,” said McCarthy.

McCarthy says one of the names being floated, former Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck, is a good friend of his and is not interested.

Sources say the mayor is looking at former Deputy Chief Eugene Williams, former Illinois State Police Director Hiram Grau and current Chief of Organizational Development Barbara West, who did meet with the mayor Wednesday afternoon.

McCarthy says he if were offered, he would probably take it, noting he and the mayor have good relationship.

“She and I have been speaking on a regular basis,” said McCarthy. “We are very friendly quite frankly which will probably surprise many people.”

Sources tell FOX 32 Johnson will stay on as superintendent until next year. He will receive full pension benefits if he stays through the spring, about $195,000, compared to the $260,000 he makes now.

