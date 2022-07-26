Maywood Amber Alert: New details released after 3-year-old girl found safe

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 3-year-old girl who police say was abducted Tuesday morning in Maywood.

The child was located safely Tuesday afternoon in LaGrange, police said.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Maywood police received a call of a child abduction that happened at 1701 South 1st Avenue.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Police say the child, identified as Kyaira Montgomery, was taken by 31-year-old Shaina Davis during a DCFS visitation. Police said there had been an order of active protection against Davis.

Shaina Davis | Illinois State Police

An investigation revealed that Davis and the child were dropped off by an Uber driver at an unknown location in LaGrange, police said.

After further investigating, Maywood police were led to a home in LaGrange. Detectives breached the house and recovered the child unharmed, police said.

Kyaira Montgomery found safe and unharmed | Maywood Police Department

Davis is currently in custody, police said.

No further details were available.