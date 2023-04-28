Maywood church shooting: 1 shot during family dispute at funeral service

One person was shot during a funeral service at a Maywood church Friday morning.

According to police, a family funeral service was being held at the Rock of Ages Baptist Church, located at 1309 W. Madison St., when a family dispute occurred during the funeral, police said.

Maywood police officers were dispatched to the location for the dispute. As officers were attempting to defuse the argument inside the church, an offender pulled out a gun, which resulted in one person being shot.

Two persons of interest were taken into custody at the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Maywood Police Investigations Sergeant Pezdek at (708) 368-4121 or the Maywood Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at (708) 450-1787.