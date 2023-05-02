Cook County church shooting: Pair charged after gunfire erupts during funeral service fight

Two men have been charged after a fight broke out at a Maywood church last week that resulted in shots being fired and one person wounded.

According to police, a large group of over 50 people began physically fighting inside the Rock of Ages Baptist Church on Friday morning, leading to gunshots being fired and one person struck.

Maywood police officers responded quickly to the scene and were able to apprehend two Chicago men in connection with the incident.

Tony Lawrence, 37, was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Christopher Lewis, 34, was charged with Aggravated Battery.

Tony Lawrence and Christopher M. Lewis | Maywood Police Department

Both men appeared in bond court and were released on Saturday.

Fortunately, the gunshot victim's injuries were non-life threatening.

Maywood police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Sergeant Pezdek at (708) 368-4131 or the Maywood Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at (708) 450-1787.