Cook County church youth leader charged with sexual assault

A youth leader at a west suburban church is accused of sexually assaulting two juveniles.

On Sept, 26, 2022, La Grange Park police say their department was notified of a sexual assault allegation involving a juvenile victim.

Detectives met with the alleged victims who told police the offender was their youth leader at Rock of Ages Church in Maywood.

Tony E. Moton, 48, of La Grange Park was identified as the suspect in the investigation, according to police.

Tony E. Moton

On Friday, March 31, 2023, detectives took Moton into custody. The Cook County State's Attorney's Office has charged him with two counts of criminal sexual assault.

Moton was due in bond court on Monday, April 3, 2023.