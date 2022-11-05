Maywood man stole over $6K in scratch-off lottery tickets, sheriff says

article

A Maywood man is facing burglary and retail theft charges after breaking and entering two businesses and stealing more than $6,000 worth of lottery tickets, police say.

Dion Johnson, 33, was arrested on Tuesday in the 800 block of South 13th Avenue in Maywood after he was identified as the offender who broke into a deli the same day.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office says Johnson stole $6,327 worth of scratch-off tickets. Officials say eh also broke into a hardware store located in Franklin Park and took various tools.

Detectives obtained video evidence that shows Johnson using a brick to break in and enter each location and rob the businesses.

Footage also showed a vehicle with stolen license plates that Johnson used during each burglary.

Johnson allegedly tired to dispose of narcotics while being taken into custody. He also has an active warrant for burglary out of DuPage County.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

On Thursday, Johnson appeared for a bond hearing at Maywood Courthouse. He was charged with burglary and given a $75,000 D bond.

He was also given a $15,000 D bond for manufacturing/delivering cocaine and was denied bond for the charge of retail theft. He currently remains in custody