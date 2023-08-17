Cook County teen in stolen car reached speeds of 132 mph in high-speed police chase: prosecutors

A 17-year-old Maywood boy will remain in custody after leading police on an eighteen-minute high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle, where at times he reached speeds of 132 mph, prosecutors said.

On Wednesday, around 1:13 a.m., Villa Park police observed a 2013 Hyundai Genesis that was reported stolen out of Chicago heading southbound on Route 83 near Lake Street.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over near North Avenue and Route 83 but the driver – later identified as the juvenile – sped off westbound on North Avenue, sometimes reaching speeds of 104 mph, according to prosecutors.

The police chase continued on I-355 where the juvenile reached speeds of 132 mph, prosecutors said.

The pursuit continued into Schaumburg, then Villa Park, and eventually into Elmhurst where the vehicle crashed into a parked car in the 500 block of Vallette Street.

The juvenile then allegedly fled on foot. He was taken into custody a short time later in the 600 block of Cedar Drive.

"To characterize fleeing from police at 132 mph, as alleged in this case, as an extremely dangerous display of an utter contempt for the rule of law and public safety would be a gross understatement," DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin said.

"The outrageous actions alleged against the defendant not only put the motoring public as well as the officers involved at great risk, but also caused damage to another person’s vehicle … We are all extremely grateful that no innocent motorists or bystanders were injured or killed as a result of the defendant’s alleged actions."

"These egregious actions took place well after curfew. As a parent or guardian, we should know our children are at home safe and sound," Villa Park Chief of Police Michael Rivas said.

The juvenile was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer – both felonies – and several misdemeanors.

He's next due in court on Sept. 15.