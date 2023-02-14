Maywood woman is Cook County's oldest registered voter

A Maywood woman has been recognized for being Cook County’s oldest registered voter.

For the past 93 years, Miss Susie Lewis has been exercising her right to vote.

Lewis was born nearly a decade before women gained the right to vote in 1920.

"I'm 111 years old," Lewis said.

On Tuesday, county Clerk Karen Yarbrough surprised Lewis with some valentine chocolate and flowers to thank her for her commitment and love of democracy.