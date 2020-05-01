McCormick Place field hospital being dismantled as COVID-19 spread slowed in Illinois

article

It was announced Friday that the alternate care facility for COVID-19 patients at McCormick Place is being dismantled due to the slow of the virus in Illinois.

All patients who are currently being treated there, however, will stay until they are well enough to go home.

Officials say because we are flattening the curve and hospitals are not at capacity, parts of the facility are no longer needed.

The unit holding negative pressure tents will stay in place, just in case there is a need for them after elective surgeries begin. But plans to take down other portions of the field hospital are now underway.

On Friday, Illinois health officials announced 3,137 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s case total to 56,055.