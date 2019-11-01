McDonald’s bringing back iconic retro toys, including Space Jam, Power Rangers and Furby

article

It’s been 40 years since the first Happy Meal was first sold at McDonald’s, quelling temper tantrums across the country. In honor of the milestone, McDonald’s is bringing back favorite retro toys.

From Power Rangers to Space Jam Bugs Bunny, everyone will get a chance to walk down memory lane with the iconic lineup of throwback toys that made the Happy Meal what it is today.

First introduced in 1979 nationally in the U.S., Happy Meals became an instant hit and were soon indistinguishable from the McDonald’s brand itself. It didn’t take long for the meal to expand to more than 100 countries, and for nearly four decades, Happy Meal toys have been a part of most early childhood memories.

While the collectibles will be available in more than 90 countries around the world, your chance to get a hold of one will be extremely limited.

Participating restaurants will be offering the retro toys starting Nov. 7 through Nov. 11.

