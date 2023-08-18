McDonald's employee shot after argument with customer in Hyde Park

A McDonald’s employee was shot by a customer after an argument broke out at the restaurant Thursday evening in Hyde Park.

The employee, 18, told officers that he had gotten into an argument with a customer at the fast food restaurant, 5200 S. Lake Park Ave, the University of Chicago Police Department said.

The customer left and then came back and shot him inside the restaurant before leaving once again, University police said.

However, Chicago police said the employee was in the alley behind the restaurant when he was shot.

The employee was shot in the buttocks and was taken in good condition to University of Chicago Medical Center.

No arrests have been made.