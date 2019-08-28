McDonald's offering harassment training to all US workers

article

McDonald's is introducing a new training program for its U.S. employees after dozens of workers complained of sexual harassment.

The Chicago-based company says its 2,000 U.S. franchisees have committed to provide the training to 850,000 employees.

The online and in-person training will begin in October. It will educate workers about harassment and bullying and tell them how to report it, among other issues.

McDonald's said it could eventually offer the training globally, but will begin with its 14,000 U.S. restaurants.

Some studies suggest harassment is rampant in the fast food industry. But McDonald's has been a particular target of workers' ire.

Over the last three years, the labor group Fight for $15 has filed 50 cases against McDonald's with the U.S. government and state courts.