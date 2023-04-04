McDonald’s and ‘The Masked Singer’ launch Happy Meal inspired by FOX show

article

FOX and McDonald’s are teaming up with a Happy Meal collaboration offering fans a new addition to the iconic kid’s meal featuring toys and experiences inspired by the network’s popular show "The Masked Singer."

According to FOX Entertainment, the ‘Masknificent’ Happy Meal program started Tuesday and features 12 plush toys based on fan-favorite characters from throughout the past 9 seasons of "The Masked Singer." Characters include Peacock, Thingamajig, Miss Teddy, Space Bunny and others.

In addition, customers will also receive a guessing game to play. Each toy comes in opaque wrapping with a special clue as to which character is hiding within.

"They won't just unbox, they'll unmask!," FOX Entertainment wrote in a statement.

A scannable code on the Happy Meal box will also direct families to an AR experience, where they can use their phones or tablets to design their own "Masked Singer" stage with filters and music, and then see a virtual concert starring their plush toy.

The Happy Meal collab will run through Monday, April 24, while supplies last.

This isn’t the first time "The Masked Singer" has collaborated with family-friendly companies.

Recently, "The Masked Singer" and "Sesame Street" teamed up for "Sesame Street Night," featuring muppet characters including Cookie Monster, Count Von Count, Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch and Elmo.

"Elmo will pretend to be a detective and look at all the clues very carefully," Elmo shared during the episode.

Host Nick Cannon and Big Bird in the "Sesame Street Night" episode on FOX. (Credit: Michael Becker/FOX ©2023 FOX Media LLC)

"The Masked Singer" is a top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against each other and appear in elaborate costumes with full face masks to conceal their identities.

The singers may attempt to throw off the crowd, but keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. Each week, a singer is eliminated – and then reveals his or her true identity.

Watch all-new episodes of "The Masked Singer" on FOX Wednesdays from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

This station is owned by FOX Corporation.