Chicago area car crash leaves 2 drivers injured, authorities say
A two-car crash in northwest suburban McHenry County on Tuesday morning left both drivers injured, one critically. (Courtesy of the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)
MCHENRY CO., Ill. - A two-car crash in northwest suburban McHenry County on Tuesday morning left both drivers injured, one critically.
What we know:
Fire crews responded to the scene at the intersection of North Union Road and Route 176 around 8 a.m., according to the Marengo Fire & Rescue District.
Both cars came to a rest in a ditch.
One driver was found unconscious and heavily entrapped inside his pickup truck. First responders had to provide medical care to the driver while he was entrapped and crews worked to free him.
It took about an hour to remove him from the truck. He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville via a medical helicopter with crucial injuries.
The driver of the other car, a black SUV, was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with moderate injuries.
What we don't know:
It was unclear exactly what led to the crash.
The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.