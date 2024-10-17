McHenry County inmate injured in fall at correctional facility

An inmate at the McHenry County Correctional Facility sustained serious injuries after falling down a flight of stairs early Thursday morning.

According to the McHenry County sheriff, the incident occurred around 6:30 a.m., when a male inmate fell while inside the prison. No other inmates or correctional officers were nearby when the fall happened.

The inmate, who was reportedly conscious and breathing after the fall, was first taken to Northwestern Woodstock Hospital. From there, he was airlifted to a second hospital for further treatment.

The severity of the inmate's injuries was not immediately clear.