Toys for Tots campaign appeals for donations for tweens

As the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear, the McHenry County Toys for Tots campaign is reaching out to the community, urging them to consider a special age group in their gift-giving endeavors — children aged 8 to 12.

The campaign has sounded the alarm, signaling an urgent need for toy donations tailored to this particular age bracket. While the donation of toys for younger children is common, gifts suitable for tweens are often in shorter supply.

Residents and shoppers are encouraged to contribute by dropping off new, unwrapped toys at designated collection sites spread across McHenry County. The donation drive extends until December 11, providing a window of opportunity for those eager to make a difference in a child's holiday experience.

For those preferring an online approach, cash donations are also welcomed on the Toys for Tots website, offering an alternative way to support the cause.