Medical marijuana card applications up 30% in Illinois during pandemic

Illinois' medical cannabis industry got a big boost last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of patients signing up for medical cards grew by 30%.

There are now more than 161,000 medical marijuana patients across the state.

The most common reasons people sign up are chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder followed by migraines and osteoarthritis.

Another big motivator to get a medical card is avoiding the 30% taxes the state levies on recreational marijuana.