Meet Kevin: He's the new ambassadog for Peoples Gas

It's National 811 Day.

That's the number that connects professionals and homeowners who plan to dig in their yards with their gas companies.

To honor the day, Peoples Gas is introducing the winner of their safe digging ambassadog contest.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

His name is Kevin, and he's a two-year-old English Golden Retriever.

The Peoples Gas ambassadog serves as a reminder for people about the importance of calling 811 at least two days before starting an outdoor digging project