Memorial ride and die-in honor Chicago bike safety advocate Riley O’Neil

The Brief Hundreds of cyclists, advocates and elected officials gathered in Bridgeport for the "Ride for Riley" and a vigil honoring Riley O’Neil, a 35-year-old Chicago Department of Transportation manager who was killed while riding his bike on Halsted Street. Participants rode through the neighborhood and staged a silent "die-in" on Halsted Street to protest dangerous conditions for cyclists and call for faster implementation of bike safety improvements. Speakers remembered O’Neil’s contributions to expanding bicycle infrastructure across Chicago, while advocates and local leaders said his death highlights the urgent need for safer streets and stronger protections for cyclists.



A memorial in the 3200 block of South Halsted Street has become a gathering place for cyclists mourning the loss of Riley O’Neil.

Flowers and candles surround a bike rack that advocates hope will become known as a "Riley Rack," honoring O’Neil’s efforts to expand bike parking across Chicago, especially for children.

The backstory:

Hundreds of people gathered Monday to support safer streets and celebrate the life and work of O’Neil, 35.

Cyclists and supporters from across the city participated in the "Ride for Riley," a slow, quiet ride through Bridgeport in memory of O’Neil and in protest of the dangers cyclists face on Chicago streets.

O’Neil, a Chicago Department of Transportation manager, was known for his work to improve bicycle safety and infrastructure throughout the city.

Authorities said O’Neil was riding on Halsted Street when a driver opened a vehicle door in his path, causing him to fall into the path of a truck.

Riders later staged a "die-in" on Halsted, laying down beside their bicycles and temporarily stopping traffic to demand safer streets.

What they're saying:

One advocate who attended the event witnessed the aftermath of Friday’s crash.

"I turned to see what was going on, fearing the worst. And then I saw the bicycle with the bent handle bars and the crushed wheel and it, you know, the first thing that I thought was, who was it? Who was it this time?" said Andrew Mack, a Bridgeport resident.

David Powe, O’Neil’s manager at the Chicago Department of Transportation, said O’Neil’s commitment to the city had a lasting impact.

"He cared deeply about the city, his hometown, Chicago. Like many of you here, I’ve spent the last few days trying to make sense of this loss and keep coming back to the same thing and the same thought. Chicago is a better place because Riley was here," Powe said.

The die-in lasted several minutes and was conducted in silence.

Several alderpersons rode from neighborhoods across the North and South sides to attend the vigil. Ald. Nicole Lee, whose 11th Ward includes Bridgeport, said she had worked with O’Neil on bicycle infrastructure projects in the ward. She noted that O’Neil lived just two blocks from the site of the crash that killed him.

What's next:

Lee said the tragedy underscores a persistent challenge: safety improvements often move too slowly through government processes.