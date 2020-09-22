Men in van wanted for luring 14-year-old girl in Montclare: police

Two men in a van allegedly followed a 14-year-old girl into an alley Sunday morning on the Northwest Side before being scared off by a bystander .

She was walking a dog near Wellington and Nashville avenues in Montclare at 11:30 a.m. when a passenger in the van began speaking to her, according to a statement from Chicago police.

The girl refused to answer and fled into an alley, police said. The driver of the van made a U-turn and followed her into the mouth of the alley, but was confronted by the girl’s neighbor.

The van reversed from the alley and was last seen going south on Natoma Avenue, police said.

The vehicle was a white Chevrolet cargo van with no side windows and two ladders on the roof, police said. One of the ladders was red.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.