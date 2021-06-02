Men posing as Chicago city workers burglarizing homes: police

Chicago police are alerting residents to a string of home burglaries by a pair posing as city employees.

The men have targeted elderly homeowners a half-dozen times over the past month, police said in a community alert.

One of them distracts the homeowner while pretending to be a Chicago Water Department worker or a tree cutter, while the other enters the home and steals jewelry and money.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

The men, both in their 40s, wore green safety vests and drove a dark blue Dodge Ram truck, police said.

The burglaries happened:

Advertisement