Men posing as Chicago city workers burglarizing homes: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are alerting residents to a string of home burglaries by a pair posing as city employees.
The men have targeted elderly homeowners a half-dozen times over the past month, police said in a community alert.
One of them distracts the homeowner while pretending to be a Chicago Water Department worker or a tree cutter, while the other enters the home and steals jewelry and money.
The men, both in their 40s, wore green safety vests and drove a dark blue Dodge Ram truck, police said.
The burglaries happened:
- About 6:30 p.m. May 3 in the 2200 block of West Armitage Avenue;
- About 7:45 p.m. May 21 in the 6500 block of North Springfield;
- About 8 p.m. May 21 in the 1600 block of West 32nd;
- About 8:40 p.m. May 21 in the 2100 block of South Tan;
- About 6:30 p.m. May 24 in the 4600 block of North Maria;
- About 5 p.m. May 27 in the 3000 block of North Osceola.