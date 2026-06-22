2026 Fourth of July firework shows across Chicago area
CHICAGO - The Fourth of July is fast approaching and Chicagoland is gearing up to celebrate with fireworks.
Here is a list of events celebrating America's 250th anniversary:
City of Chicago
Navy Pier
What: Summer fireworks at Navy Pier through Labor Day weekend (every Wednesday and Saturday in the summer).
When: Fireworks start at 9 p.m. (Wednesday) and 10 p.m. (Saturdays). July 4 fireworks start at 10 p.m.
Where: 600 East Grand Avenue
Details: navypier.org
Cook County
Barrington
What: 4th of July Fireworks
When: 9:30 p.m. July 4
Where: Barrington High School, 616 West Main Street
Details: barrington-il.gov
Bartlett
What: 2026 4th of July 4-Day Festival
When: 9:15 p.m. July 4
Where: Apple Orchard Community Park, 696 W. Stearns Road
Details: bartlettil.gov
Bridgeview
What: Independence Day Celebration
When: 9:15 p.m. July 3
Where: Commissioners Park, 8100 South Beloit Avenue
Details: facebook.com/BVPark
Burr Ridge
What: 3rd of July Annual Fireworks Show
When: Dusk, about 9 p.m. July 3
Where: Walker Park, 7425 S. Wolf Road
Details: pdparks.org
Des Plaines
What: Community Fireworks
When: 7 p.m. June 28
Where: Oakton College, 1600 East Golf Road
Details: https://www.desplainesil.gov/Home
Elk Grove Village
What: Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series
When: 9:30 p.m. July 4
Where: Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive
Details: elkgrove.org
Evergreen Park
What: 56th Annual Independence Day Parade
When: Dusk, about 9 p.m. June 26
Where: Martin B Duffy Park, 92nd and Millard
Details: evergreenpark-ill.com
Evanston
What: Evanston Fourth of July Celebration
When: 9:30 p.m. July 4
Where: Arrington Lakefront Lagoon at Dawes Park, 1647 Sheridan Road
Details: evanston4th.org
Glencoe
What: Party in the Park Fireworks Show
When: 9 p.m. July 3
Where: Lakefront Park, 647-699 Longwood Avenue
Details: glencoeparkdistrict.org
Glenview
What: 4th of July Celebration
When: 9:20 p.m. July 4
Where: Gallery Park, 2001 Patriot Boulevard
Details: https://glenviewparks.org/
Hoffman Estates
What: Drone Light Show Powered by Elgin Kia and Weck Auto Group
When: 9:30 p.m. July 4
Where: 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway
Details: northwestfourthfest.com
Lemont
What: July 3 Celebration
When: 9:30 p.m. July 3
Where: Centennial Park, 16028 West 127th Street
Details: lemontparkdistrict.org
Mount Prospect
What: 4th of July Festival
When: 9 p.m. July 4
Where: Melas Park, 1500 West Central Road
Details: mplions.org
Northbrook
What: Northbrook 4th of July Fireworks
When: Dusk, about 9 p.m. July 4
Where: Meadowhill Park, 1479 Maple Avenue
Details: eventcreate.com/e/northbrook4thofjuly
Oak Lawn
What: Fireworks Show
When: 8:15 p.m. July 4
Where: Richards High School, 10601 Central Avenue
Details: olparks.com/events/
Orland Park
What: Independence Day Celebration Presented by Comcast
When: 9:30 p.m. July 4
Where: Centennial Park West, 15609 Park Station Boulevard
Details: orlandpark.org
Palatine
What: Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest
When: Dusk, about 9 p.m. July 3
Where: Community Park, 262 East Palatine Road
Details: https://www.hometown-fest.com/
Palos Heights
What: Independence Day Celebration
When: 9:15 p.m. July 3
Where: Memorial Park, 76th Avenue
Details: palosheights.org
Park Ridge
What: July 3rd Fireworks Celebration
When: Dusk, about 9 p.m. July 3
Where: Maine East High School, 2601 Dempster Street
Details: prparks.org
Rolling Meadows
What: July 4th Fireworks
When: 9:30 p.m. July 4
Where: Rolling Meadows Community Center, 3705 Pheasant Drive
Details: cityrm.org
Rosemont
What: Rockin' in the Park Fireworks
When: After Concert ends at 10 p.m. July 4
Where: Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place
Details: https://rosemont.com/thepark
Skokie
What: Skokie Fireworks Festival
When: 9:30 p.m. July 4
Where: Niles West High School, 5701 Oakton Street
Details: https://www.skokieparks.org/
South Holland
What: 4th of July Celebration
When: Dusk, about 9 p.m. July 4
Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 500 East 160th Place
Details: southholland.org
Tinley Park
What: Independence Day Celebration
When: 9:30 p.m. July 4
Where: McCarthy Park, 16801 S. 80th Avenue
Details: https://tinleyparkdistrict.org/
Wilmette
What: Fun and Fireworks
When: 9:20 p.m. July 3
Where: Gillson Park, 800 Gillson Park Drive
Details: wilmettepark.org
Winnetka
What: Winnetka Fourth of July Celebration
When: 9:20 p.m. July 4
Where: Duke Childs’ Field, 1321 Willow Road
Details: https://www.winpark.org/
DuPage County
Bensenville
What: July 4th LibertyFest
When: 9:30 p.m. July 4
Where: Redmond Recreational Complex, 735 East Jefferson Street
Details: bensenville.il.us
Downers Grove/Woodridge
What: 4th of July Fireworks
When: 9:30 p.m. July 4
Where: 75th Street and Lemont Road
Details: woodridgeil.gov
Glendale Heights
What: Glendale Heights Fest
When: 9:30 p.m. July 12
Where: Camera Park, 101 East Fullerton Avenue
Details: glendaleheightsfest.com
Glen Ellyn
What: Glen Ellyn 4th of July Celebration
When: Dusk, about 9 p.m. July 4
Where: Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road
Details: glenellyn4thofjuly.org
Itasca
What: Fourth of July Fireworks
When: 9:45 p.m. July 4
Where: Hamilton Lakes, west of O'Hare Airport
at I-390 and Park Boulevard
Details: https://www.eventcreate.com/e/itascafourthofjuly
Lisle
What: 3rd of July Fireworks
When: 9:30 p.m. July 3
Where: Lisle Community Park, 1800 Short Street
Details: villageoflisle.org
Lombard
What: 2026 Fireworks Display
When: 9:30 p.m. July 4
Where: Madison Meadow Park, East Madison Street and South Ahrens Avenue
Details: villageoflombard.org
Naperville
What: Naperville Community Fireworks Show 2026
When: 9:30 p.m. July 4
Where: Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Drive
Details: https://napervilleparks.org/
Oak Brook
What: 2026 Taste of Oak Brook
When: Fireworks start after drone show. Drone show starts at 9:30 p.m. July 3
Where: Village Sports Core Fields, 700 Oak Brook Road
Details: oak-brook.org
St. Charles
What: 2026 July 4th Fireworks
When: Dusk, about 9 p.m. July 4
Where: Langum Park, 50 Devereaux Way
Details: stcharlesil.gov
Warrenville
What: Warrenville’s 4th of July Celebration
When: 9:15 p.m. July 4
Where: Cerny Park, 4S150 River Road
Details: facebook.com/warrenvillefriendsofthe4th
Westmont
What: Independence Day Celebration
When: 9:30 p.m. July 4
Where: Ty Warner Park, 700 Blackhawk Drive
Details: westmontparks.org
Wheaton
What: Festivities and Fireworks
When: 9 p.m. July 3
Where: Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Road
Details: wheatonparkdistrict.com
Kane County
Elgin
What: Fourth of July Parade, Concert and Fireworks
When: 9:20 p.m. July 4
Where: Festival Park, 132 South Grove Avenue
Details: elginil.gov
Huntley
What: Independence Day Fireworks Show
When: 9:30 p.m. July 4
Where: Deicke Park, 11419 IL-47
Details: huntley.il.us
Lake County
Buffalo Grove
What: Fourth of July Fireworks and Celebration
When: 9 p.m. July 4
Where: Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road
Details: vbg.org
Deerfield
What: Deerfield Family Days
When: 9:15 p.m. July 3
Where: Shepard Middle School, 440 Grove Avenue
Details: deerfield.il.us
Fox Lake
What: Celebrate Fox Lake
When: Dusk, about 9 p.m. June 27
Where: Lakefront Park, 10 Riverview Avenue
Details: foxlake.org
Gurnee
What: Fireworks Celebration
When: Dusk, about 9 p.m. July 4–6
Where: Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway
Details: sixflags.com/greatamerica
Lake Forest
What: Lake Forest Festival and Fireworks
When: Dusk, about 9 p.m. July 4
Where: Deerpath Community Park, 400 Hastings Road
Details: lfparksandrec.com
Lake Zurich
What: 4th of July Celebration
When: 9:15 p.m. July 4
Where: Paulus Park, 200 South Rand Avenue
Details: lakezurich.org
Libertyville
What: Independence Day Fireworks
When: 9:30 p.m. July 4
Where: Butler Lake Park, 810 West Lake Street
Details: libertyville.com
Mundelein
What: Mundelein Community Days 2026
When: 9:30 p.m. July 4
Where: Courtland Commons, 444 Courtland Street
Details: mundelein.org
Vernon Hills
What: July 4th Fireworks
When: 9:15 p.m. July 4
Where: Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway
Details: vernonhills.org
Wauconda
What: Independence Day Fireworks Celebration
When: Dusk, about 9 p.m. July 3
Where: Bangs Lake
Details: wauconda-il.gov
Waukegan
What: 4th of July Fireworks
When: 9:30 p.m. July 4
Where: Waukegan Lakefront
Details: waukeganil.gov
McHenry County
Cary
What: Star 'N Stripes Fest
When: Dusk, about 9 p.m. June 27
Where: Cary-Grove Park
Details: carypark.com
Crystal Lake
What: Crystal Lake Fireworks and Concert
When: Dusk, about 9 p.m. July 5
Where: Crystal Lake Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive
Details: https://crystallakeparks.org/
Fox River Grove
What: 2026 Fireworks
When: Dusk, about 9 p.m. July 11
Where: Picnic Grove Park, 598 Birch Lane
Details: https://www.foxrivergrove.org/
Spring Grove
What: Independence Day Celebration 2026
When: Dusk, about 9 p.m. July 4
Where: Thelen Park, 8400 Winn Road
Details: sg4thofjuly.com
Woodstock
What: 4th of July Fireworks
When: Dusk, about 9 p.m. July 4
Where: Emricson Park, 900 South Street
Details: business.woodstockilchamber.com
Will County
Beecher
What: 4th of July Festival
When: 9 p.m. July 4
Where: Firemen's Park, 673 Penfield Street
Details: https://www.facebook.com/beecher.il.60401
Bolingbrook
What: 4th of July Celebration
When: Dusk, about 9 p.m. July 4
Where: Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive
Details: bolingbrook.gov
Frankfort
What: 4th of July Fireworks
When: 9:15 p.m. July 4
Where: Main Park, 200 South Locust Street
Details: frankfortil.org
Joliet
What: Joliet Eve of Independence: America 250 Fireworks
When: 9:30 p.m. July 3
Where: Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park & Theatre, 201 West Jefferson Street
Details: https://www.joliet.gov/home
New Lenox
What: Independence Day Celebration
When: 9:20 p.m. July 4
Where: Village Commons, 101 Veterans Parkway
Details: newlenox.net
Romeoville
What: Independence Day Fireworks
When: July 3. Both shows start at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Discovery Park (300 S. Highpoint Drive); Village Park (900 W Romeo Rd)
Details: romeoville.org