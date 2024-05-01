Wheaton man charged with starting fire in Menards

article

A suburban man was charged with arson after starting a fire inside a Menards last month in Tinley Park.

Nathan Grant, 32, allegedly set fire to several air conditioning unit filters just after 4 p.m. on April 18 inside the store located at 6851 W. 159th St., officials said.

Investigation revealed Grant started a similar fire in Homer Glen roughly two hours earlier.

License plate readers helped police identify Grant as the suspect in both incidents. He was taken into custody a day later by Wheaton police and confessed to starting both fires, police said.

Grant, of Wheaton, was charged with two counts of aggravated arson.

No further information was provided.