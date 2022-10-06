Mesmerizing drone video shows immersive experience of Wrigley Field on Cubs game day

The Chicago Cubs season may have come to an early end this year, but new drone video released by the team shows a spectacular view of The Friendly Confines and its surrounding area.

The Cubs recently posted a video to their YouTube channel showing off the Wrigleyville experience on game day, and it's immersive.

The video was shot by a drone and starts off flying over a CTA train as it brings you through Murphy's Bleachers bar and around the stadium premises. At one point, the drone even dodges a vehicle on the road and flies through the window of a parked firefighter truck.

The drone passes cheering fans, fans playing catch in the streets, and the statue of Harry Caray as you can hear him singing in the background, "Take me out to the Ballgame."

The video also features the voice of Ernie Banks – "Let's play two! – as the drone passes his statue.

The drone eventually makes it inside The Friendly Confines and shows you the view inside the scoreboard. The drone then heads into the Cubs locker room.

The video ends following Seiya Suzuki running onto the field and throwing a ball to the fans in the stands.

Baseball fans far and wide posted on social media about how amazing the video was.

"Man! This video is outstanding! The production that you guys did with the drone fly was just incredible, and reminded me why I am a Cubs fan. A lot of history at "The Friendly Confines" and you guys got an A+ for this," a fan posted in the YouTube comments.

Another baseball fan said, "Brewers fan here and I have to admit this was Amazing! I’ve been to many other parks..Fenway, Camden, Yankee etc. and you Can’t find a better environment for a warm matinee afternoon than Wrigley."

"I’ll say it…..Has to be one of the top ten clips ever uploaded on YouTube. The skill and quality are off the charts along with the perfect subject. Congratulations dude, much deserved," another person posted.