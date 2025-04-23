Metra BNSF train hits pedestrian in Pilsen

A Metra BNSF train struck a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Pilsen, causing extensive delays in both directions.

Metra BNSF delays

What we know:

Metra BNSF train #1200 hit the pedestrian around 5 a.m. near the Halsted station located near the 16th Street intersection, according to transit officials.

Trains were stopped in both directions with "extensive delays" expected, according to Metra.

Track 1 was cleared for train movement around 6:25 a.m. with inbound and outbound traffic restored. Metra officials said trains may be operating roughly 40 minutes behind schedule.

What we don't know:

No details have been given on the condition of the pedestrian.

For real-time updates, visit Metra's online train tracker.