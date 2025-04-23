Metra BNSF train hits pedestrian in Pilsen
CHICAGO - A Metra BNSF train struck a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Pilsen, causing extensive delays in both directions.
Metra BNSF delays
What we know:
Metra BNSF train #1200 hit the pedestrian around 5 a.m. near the Halsted station located near the 16th Street intersection, according to transit officials.
Trains were stopped in both directions with "extensive delays" expected, according to Metra.
Track 1 was cleared for train movement around 6:25 a.m. with inbound and outbound traffic restored. Metra officials said trains may be operating roughly 40 minutes behind schedule.
What we don't know:
No details have been given on the condition of the pedestrian.
For real-time updates, visit Metra's online train tracker.
The Source: The information in this report came from Metra.