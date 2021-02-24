Metra Electric line resumes normal service after police investigation in South Shore
CHICAGO - Metra Electric service was disrupted for over an hour Wednesday evening for a bomb scare on the tracks in South Shore.
The transit authority stopped trains on the Metra Electric line about 7:10 p.m. after an employee noticed a wire on the tracks near 71st Street and Bennett Avenue, a Metra spokesperson said.
Metra police called the Chicago Police Department’s bomb squad, which investigated the scene and declared it safe after no threat was found, officials said.
A spokesperson previously said trains were stopped due to a trespasser on the tracks.
Trains were running normally by 8:50 p.m., officials said.