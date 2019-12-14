Metra Rock Island service delayed after person hit, killed by freight train near Tinley Park

Metra Rock Island District trains are running with delays Saturday morning after a person was fatally struck by a freight train in the southwest suburbs.

The person was hit by a train between the Oak Forest and Tinley Park stations, about a mile west of Oak Forest, according to Metra spokesman Tom Miller. It was not immediately clear what time the person was hit.

The person was pronounced dead, Miller said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

Train movement was temporarily halted in both directions near the Tinley Park station as authorities investigated, according to Metra service alerts. Trains were moving again with delays by 7:45 a.m.

Tinley Park and Oak Forest police did not have information about the incident Saturday morning.