Metra to offer discounted fares on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Metra is offering unlimited $7 day passes for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Anyone traveling on the Metra system can purchase passes through the Ventra app, at ticket windows and onboard. The passes are good for travel through any fare zone on either Nov. 25 or Nov. 26.

On Thanksgiving Day, trains will operate on a holiday schedule, which means there will be no service on the North Central Service, Heritage Corridor and Southwest Service lines. Regular weekday service using the current alternate schedules will resume Friday, Nov. 26 to accommodate Black Friday shoppers.

"The Thanksgiving holiday is meant to be spent with family and friends, and we want to make it as easy and as affordable as possible for Metra customers to visit their loved ones or get a head start on their holiday shopping," said Metra CEO and Executive Director Jim Derwinski.

For more information on train schedules or fares go to metra.com.

