Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 1:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
4
Extreme Cold Watch
from FRI 1:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
Extreme Cold Watch
from FRI 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, McHenry County, Kankakee County, Eastern Will County, Northern Cook County, Kendall County, Grundy County, Southern Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County, DeKalb County, Kane County, Northern Will County, Southern Will County, Central Cook County, La Salle County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 8:00 PM CST, Northern Will County, Northern Cook County, McHenry County, Southern Cook County, Kankakee County, Kane County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Southern Will County, La Salle County, Kendall County, Lake County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Central Cook County, Jasper County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County

Metra to reduce trains amid dangerous cold on Friday

By Lauren Westphal
Published  January 21, 2026 2:47pm CST
Metra
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Metra will run fewer trains on all lines Friday due to extreme cold.
    • Trains will operate at reduced speeds with added staff to limit disruptions.
    • Commuters should check metra.com and platform announcements for updates.

As the extreme cold rolls, Metra is reducing its schedules, with less trains on all lines on Friday.

What we know:

Commuters who plan to travel on Friday are advised to review the alternate severe weather schedules for all Metra lines on metra.com. 

The alternate schedules will still provide service to needed stops, but will reduce the number of moves through the railroad switch points, in order to minimize disruptions to schedules as a whole.

Metra will also reduce train speeds as temperatures drop below zero. 

All commuters should continue to monitor platform announcements and advisories posted on metra.com as additional schedule changes are made as needed.

Extra Metra staff will be on hand to manage any mechanical or track issues as they occur on Friday.

What you can do:

For more information, visit metra.com. Stay updated on Friday's forecast by checking fox32chicago.com.

The Source: This story contains information from Metra.

