Metra to reduce trains amid dangerous cold on Friday

The Brief Metra will run fewer trains on all lines Friday due to extreme cold. Trains will operate at reduced speeds with added staff to limit disruptions. Commuters should check metra.com and platform announcements for updates.



As the extreme cold rolls, Metra is reducing its schedules, with less trains on all lines on Friday.

What we know:

Commuters who plan to travel on Friday are advised to review the alternate severe weather schedules for all Metra lines on metra.com.

The alternate schedules will still provide service to needed stops, but will reduce the number of moves through the railroad switch points, in order to minimize disruptions to schedules as a whole.

Metra will also reduce train speeds as temperatures drop below zero.

All commuters should continue to monitor platform announcements and advisories posted on metra.com as additional schedule changes are made as needed.

Extra Metra staff will be on hand to manage any mechanical or track issues as they occur on Friday.

What you can do:

For more information, visit metra.com. Stay updated on Friday's forecast by checking fox32chicago.com.